The Road to WrestleMania (Week 2) – SmackDown Yet To Leave House

What is happening on SmackDown? We’re a month away from WrestleMania and the only thing announced from the SmackDown side is….Shinsuke Nakamura against the WWE champion.

The SmackDown superstars are not on the Road to WrestleMania. They have yet to leave the house. They’re in the car and ready to go. But Shane McMahon is still inside, packing his hair products.

Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan

All signs point to them going against each other. Unless WWE is keeping the best secret of all-time, Daniel Bryan won’t be cleared for an actual match. Thus, he’ll need a representative. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would figure to be part of the plans, although they’ve slowly moved away from that feud.

It’s unknown as to whether Shane McMahon will even wrestle. Everything we know about WWE booking says he will, but on-screen logic says there is no point. Shane McMahon has recorded one pinfall victory since returning in 2016. It happened this past year at Survivor Series, when he pinned Kurt Angle thanks to a Triple H pedigree. McMahon has not won a one-on-one match since March 2006. A win over him means nothing, but it is an easy payday.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

In recent weeks, we’ve seen tension between Zayn and Owens. Maybe we’re headed towards another Sami and Kevin showdown. Maybe it’s a smokescreen. Who knows.

Charlotte Flair

Assuming Charlotte defeats Ruby Riott on Sunday, she’ll be a champion with no challenger. They have done nothing to build up a credible challenger behind Ruby Riott, who barely reached credible challenger status herself.

Based on all of the reports, Asuka will switch brands and challenge Charlotte for the SmackDown women’s title.

Why? Since switching brands, what has Charlotte accomplished that makes her a bigger conquest than Alexa Bliss? Alexa has held her title longer, she beat better competition, she’s been a featured player every week, and she just won the first women’s Elimination Chamber.

Charlotte wrestled Natalya a lot.

Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, Rusev, and Baron Corbin

One of these men will be United States champion after Sunday. One could be WWE champion. But let’s assume that Ziggler and Corbin remain without a title after Sunday. Where are these men headed? Maybe the U.S. title will get the big multi-man ladder match at WrestleMania this year. Otherwise, I hope these men have been practicing how to toss people over the top rope.

The Usos

The Bludgeon Brothers are the only tag team that The Usos have yet to defeat multiple times on SmackDown. That match is just hot enough to get The Usos on the pre-show, wrestling in front of 100 fans.

John Cena

We laughed when John Cena said he may not have a spot at WrestleMania unless he could win the Royal Rumble and then the Elimination Chamber and now the Fastlane six-pack challenge. Why did we ever question John Cena?

He truly may not have a major spot at WrestleMania unless he wins on Sunday.

Here’s a worst case scenario for you: John Cena vs. Dolph Ziggler. The guy who has it all and has done it all vs. The guy who believes that spot should have been his. Cena took all the titles from Ziggler, he took the girl from Ziggler, and he took the movie roles from Ziggler. John Cena literally played a character based on Dolph Ziggler in a movie. Ziggler may not get his WrestleMania main event, but getting a match with John Cena at WrestleMania? That’s better than going on last.

You may groan when reading the match aloud, but at least it makes sense. Hell, it’s the best built match on the show.

Other Roads to WrestleMania

*WE HAVE MATCHES! The Intercontinental title won’t be defended in a multi-man ladder match or on the pre-show. Is this match big enough for Demon Balor? Will Seth Rollins burn down the entire arena? Will Maryse be ringside to give birth? A lot of answered questions in the Intercontinental match.

*Ronda Rousey was given “no special treatment,” except that she was allowed to pick any match she wants at WrestleMania. John Cena should fire his agent because they’ve totally botched his free agency.

*The road is clear for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Next week, they’re going to lock horns and engage in part two of the tug of war.