wrestling / News
The Rock Says 100% Of ‘The Bag’ From New Shirt Goes to Cody Rhodes’ ‘Goofy’ Dog
March 3, 2024
The Rock took his trolling of Cody Rhodes to Cody’s beloved family dog in a new social media post. WWE is currently selling a new T-Shirt using the Batman slapping Robin meme to play off Rock slapping Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff, and Rock posted to his Instagram account to promote the shirt.
Rock posted a video of the shirt and captioned it:
“The great news about the sales of this instant classic t-shirt is that 100% of the bag goes to Cody’s goofy ass dog, S**thead.
Enjoy the shirt
Enjoy the ride
Lets all #prayfors**thead “
