The Rock Addresses Crowd After WWE Smackdown Ends (Clip)
The Rock spoke to the crowd following the conclusion of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As reported, the Great One appeared in the man event of tonight’s show and stared down Roman Reigns after Cody Rhodes said he would take everything from Roman Reigns, but not at WrestleMania.
The post-show video features Reigns and Rock continuing to stare each other down before Reigns lowers his title and leaves with The Bloodline. Rock waited for them to go and them put over the Birmingham crowd before delivering his catchphrase and sending the crowd home happy:
EXCLUSIVE: Moments after #SmackDown goes off the air, @TheRock and @WWERomanReigns stare each other down before The Tribal Chief turns his back on The Great One, leaving The Rock to sign off with the WWE Universe.@HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/7nPnvGkckO
— WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2024
