The Rock and Becky Lynch Open Smackdown, Take Down King Corbin (Video)
– The FOX era of Smackdown began with The Man and The Great One teaming up to shut down the King of the Ring. Friday’s episode of Smackdown featured an opening promo segment with The Rock, Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin. You can see GIFs and video of the segment below.
The segment saw Lynch come out first and cutting a promo about Smackdown’s launch on FOX before Corbin interrupted. He went off on the fact that he should be starting the show until Rock came out. Rock cut a promo mocking Corbin with Lynch chiming in a couple of times. It eventually ended with Lynch decking Corbin and Rock joining in until Corbin took a leg drop, a People’s Elbow, some kicks and a Rock Bottom.
