The Rock and Bella Twins Ranked in Hottest Celebrity Brands List

– Money.co.uk released its rankings for the Hottest Celebrity Brands. Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) made the list.

The Rock ranked No. 2 for the website’s Top 10 celebrity food & drink brands for his ZOA Energy drink. The Rock’s ZOA ranked No. 70 overall. Meanwhile, The Bella Twins ranked No. 27 in the fashion and clothing category for their Birdiebee brand. The brand ranked No. 81 overall.

As noted, The Bella Twins are set to make their WWE in-ring returns at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 later this month. They will both be competing in the women’s Rumble match.