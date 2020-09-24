The Rock and LeBron James Comment On Death Of Road Warrior Animal

The Rock is the latest to pay tribute to Road Warrior Animal, who passed away earlier this week at the age of sixty. Rock wasn’t the only one, as NBA player LeBron James also gave his thoughts.

Rock wrote: “Really saddened to wake up to this news today — the passing of my friend, Joe Laurinaitis (on the left) aka ROAD WARRIOR ANIMAL. Joe & Mike aka HAWK & ANIMAL, THE ROAD WARRIORS were the most intense, legit tough bad asses tag team in the history of the wild world of pro wrestling. When I was making my bones, still learning the business in the WWE as a very young “The Rock” – I wrestled these guys so many times on the road and they always took good care of me and made sure I learned. Tough as nails. Good men. Greatest tag team of all time. And apple fritters (our inside joke). Much love and I’ll always be grateful to you both.”

James added: “My favorite tag-team of All-Time bro!! Forever Hawk & Animal.”