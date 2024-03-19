wrestling / News
The Rock Set To Appear On April 1st Episode of WWE Raw
The Rock will be at the final episode of WWE Raw before WrestleMania. WWE announced on Monday’s show that the People’s Champion, who teams with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at night one of WrestleMania 40, will appear on the April 1st episode of the show.
Rock’s appearance is the first thing announced for the show, which takes place in Brooklyn, New York and airs live on USA Network. The full announcement reads:
The Rock returns to Brooklyn on April 1, just days before WrestleMania!
Finally…The Rock returns to Brooklyn!
On Monday, April 1, just days before WrestleMania, The Great One makes his return to Brooklyn for a cataclysmic episode of Monday Night Raw!
Don’t miss Raw on Monday, April 1, when The Rock returns to Brooklyn, at 8/7 C on USA!
