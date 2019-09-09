wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock Appearing On The Kelly Clarkson Show Today, Details On Tonight’s Straight Up Steve Austin, Zelina Vega Set For Signing
September 9, 2019 | Posted by
– The Rock is set to appear on the debut episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is syndicated. You can see a clip of the episode, which The Rock talking about his wedding, below.
– Here’a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin: “Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Steve spending a high-octane day at the race track.”
– Zelina Vega will sign autographs tomorrow at 12 PM in the Bronx at the Crickett Wireless store (2421 Grand Concourse). For more details, call (718) 872-7453.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Calls Out Stephanie McMahon on Twitter, Stephanie Responds
- WWE Files Trademarks For Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman
- David Starr Explains How His Heel Character Called WALTER a ‘Sellout,’ Discusses Problems With WWE Scooping Up Indie Talent
- Impact Wrestling Night 2 of TV Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)