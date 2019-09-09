Various News: The Rock Appearing On The Kelly Clarkson Show Today, Details On Tonight’s Straight Up Steve Austin, Zelina Vega Set For Signing

– The Rock is set to appear on the debut episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is syndicated. You can see a clip of the episode, which The Rock talking about his wedding, below.

– Here’a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin: “Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Steve spending a high-octane day at the race track.”

– Zelina Vega will sign autographs tomorrow at 12 PM in the Bronx at the Crickett Wireless store (2421 Grand Concourse). For more details, call (718) 872-7453.