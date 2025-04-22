The Rock Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Later Today

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joins The Pat McAfee Show later today. The TKO Board Member will be appearing on today’s program starting at 12:15 EDT. Boston Connor announced the news last night on social media. The announcement reads:

“Tomorrow the Director of the @TKOGrp Board will be on the progrum at 12:15 EDT. We got some questions about an Austrian Asshole Also curious why his security attacked us while our Boss friend @PatMcAfeeShow was being choked out… Pat never tapped. @TheRock see you tomorrow.”

— Football (@BostonConnr) April 22, 2025