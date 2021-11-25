wrestling / News
The Rock Appears At 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 25, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that The Rock appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today on NBC, with a video greeting to those watching at home. Rock talked about how much he loves Thanksgiving and being able to see his friends and family again. He noted it was especially nice this year after a “few years of everyone being kicked around.”
His show Young Rock will return with a holiday special next month before season two arrives in March.
