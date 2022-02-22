wrestling / News
The Rock Shares His Appreciation For Montez Ford: ‘When You Become World Champion, I’ll Be Rooting You On’
Montez Ford has not been shy about how The Rock has inspired him over the years, and now, he has another piece of inspiration as The Great One recently shared his appreciation for the WWE star on social media.
In a recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Ford commented on the role Rock has played both in his career and life.
“The Rock, I was already hooked. I remember in school, I use to write my Ks like how he would sign his name,” Ford said. “Everything to a tee. Style, dress, electrifying – everything he says he is. Just how he is as a person as well, man. A huge inspiration to myself, my family, getting us through so many hard and rough times of stuff going through personally. That’s why I hold true and dear the Rock to my heart in a lot of ways.”
Rock took to Instagram to share the clip of Ford’s comments, noting his appreciation for them and how he plans to root Ford on once he becomes world champion.
Just taking a moment to tell this man @montezfordwwe how much I appreciate his kind and beautiful words 🙏🏾👊🏾 🖤
We’ve never shared the ring together, but pro wrestlers all have a very special bond.
Pro wrestling is a very unique, intense and wild culture that’s not for everybody.
When you love the wrestling business, you become very respectful about the wrestling business.
And when you’re respectful about the wrestling business, you become PASSIONATE about the wrestling business.
It seeps deep into your DNA.
Fans can always sense who’s passionate inside that squared circle ~ and who’s not.
This man is passionate.
We share that DNA.
(And he flys like the Superfly 🤟🏾)
Keep kicking ass brother and give my love to your family.
And when you become world champion one day, I’ll be right there rooting ya on ✊🏾
You can view Rock’s post below.
