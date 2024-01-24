The Rock Says He’s Been Asked To Join Boards Before, Says TKO Is Special

In an interview with CNBC (via Fightful), The Rock spoke about joining the TKO board of directors, and why he chose them when he’s had other offers. The news broke yesterday, as well as news that Rock was granted full ownership of his trademarked in-ring name.

He said: “I’m excited and I’m always looking to grow. I like to say that I’m a builder of things and I enjoy building. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. With something like this, everything I do and everything I do touch, there 100% is a deeper meaning to it. Joining this board, I have been asked to join other boards in the past, joining this board is unique, different, and special. I’m sitting at a board that my grandfather and dad helped build and help building a company and growing it globally with a global footprint with a guy that I love and admire.“