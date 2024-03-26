The Rock Assaults Cody Rhodes In the Rain On WWE Raw, Leaves Him Bloodied

The Rock took out Cody Rhodes on this week’s WWE Raw, assaulting him backstage and leaving him bloodied in the rain. Monday night’s show saw Jey Uso take on Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, a match that saw Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa try to get involved. However, Rhodes and Seth Rollins came down to stop the attack and Rhodes fought Jimmy to the back.

Once backstage, The Rock attacked Rhodes and slammed his head into a table. He trash talked Rhodes and assaulted him with a trash can and while Rhodes tried to fight back, he was eventually thrown outside into the rain. Rock followed along and tore Rhodes’ shirt before sending him into the side of his own private bus.

Rock then said that he was the Final Boss and that Rhodes shouldn’t have stuck his nose in his business. Rock grabbed a now-bloodied Rhodes and slapped him before smearing some of Rhodes’ blood on a belt that said “Mama Rhodes.” He threw Rhodes into the door of the buss and spit on him before sending a message to Rhodes’ mother.

