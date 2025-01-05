The Rock Says He’ll Be At WWE Raw Debut On Netflix

The Rock is heading to WWE Raw for the show’s Netflix debut tomorrow. The Great One posted to social media on Sunday to announce that he will be at Monday’s show, which will be the brand’s debut on the streaming service.

Rock wrote:

“Besides having my three daughters, my Samoan High Chief Title, High Chief Seiuli is one of the greatest honor of my life.

I gave my word and made a commitment 20 years ago to his Highness High Chief Maleatoa Tunamafili II and to our people of Samoa, that I would “leave my boyish ways behind” (well, I try 😅) and carry my Samoan, Polynesian, and Black culture around the world with great respect, pride, kindness, MANA, humility, and warrior spirit.

Fa’a Samoa (the Samoan way)

After 20yrs of proudly carrying our culture with me around the world, I can’t wait to soon return back home to Samoa. I already have chills just thinking about it 🇼🇸❤️💪🏾

Until then, I’ll come back home to @wwe tomorrow night as we make history on @netflix and begin a new and exciting era.

Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia and my dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way.

~ High Chief Seiuli”