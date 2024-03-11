The Rock & Bad Bunny Present Best International Film At 2024 Oscars

They haven’t met on WWE TV yet, but The Rock and Bad Bunny teamed up to present Best International Film at the 2024 Academy Awards. The Great One and the hip-hop star/WWE part-timer appeared together at Sunday’s award ceremony and presented the award, which went to Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest from Germany.

The Rock is set to join Roman Reigns in a tag team match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 night one. No word on when Bad Bunny will next appear in a WWE ring.

Bad Bunny & The Rock presenting “International Feature Film” category at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/9AHpr2qca4 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) March 11, 2024