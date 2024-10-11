wrestling / News
The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video From WWE Bad Blood
In a post on Twitter, The Rock shared a behind-the-scenes video from WWE Bad Blood this past Saturday, which shows him making his way to the stage. Rock returned after several months away, staring down Cody Rhodes.
He wrote: “The Final Boss. The Final Backstage Walk. Minutes before surprising the sold out Atlanta crowd – I start feeling the energy and mana as soon as I start to walk to my holding position. Sounds crazy but it’s hard to contain, and this shit starts getting emotional. Connection is real. Love U back. Grateful man. The Final Boss of @WWE.”
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 11, 2024
