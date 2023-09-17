wrestling / News
The Rock Still Blown Away by Fan Reaction for WWE SmackDown Return
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a huge return to WWE SmackDown last Friday, taking out Austin Theory. Earlier today, The Rock posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting on the moment and how he’s still blown away by the reaction of the fans. He wrote the following:
I was – I’m still – completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on SMACKDOWN.
My appearance was a 💯 surprise to everyone and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong.
Top 5 loudest crowd reaction of my career 🤯🥹🙏🏾
(which I was like “holy shit” when I walked out 🤣)
I’m so grateful and humbled by this.
I never take it for granted and “coming home” will always be sacred to me.
Thank you my guy PatMac, the talented Austin Theory,
@wwe
family backstage, Team Rock behind the scenes – everyone who joined us to go ALL IN.
But most importantly, thank you with all my love, gratitude and respect, to THE PEOPLE.
Our connection is real.
Electrifying.
~ people’s champ ✊🏾
As previously reported, The Rock revealed on ESPN’S College GameDay before appearing on SmackDown that a WrestleMania 39 match with Roman Reigns was in the works at one point. He also said he was open to appearing at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.
I was – I’m still – completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on SMACKDOWN.
My appearance was a 💯 surprise to everyone and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong.
Top 5 loudest crowd reaction of my career 🤯🥹🙏🏾… pic.twitter.com/IYXcD0yCzN
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 17, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe vs. MJF Reportedly Planned For Some Time In AEW, If CM Punk Was Involved
- CM Punk Says He’ll Have A ‘Lot of Time’ On His Hands Over Next Two Months
- Jon Moxley Reveals What Vince McMahon Said in Their Last Conversation
- Ted DiBiase On Why He Was Never NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Returning to Mid-South