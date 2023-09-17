– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a huge return to WWE SmackDown last Friday, taking out Austin Theory. Earlier today, The Rock posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting on the moment and how he’s still blown away by the reaction of the fans. He wrote the following:

I was – I’m still – completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on SMACKDOWN.

My appearance was a 💯 surprise to everyone and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong.

Top 5 loudest crowd reaction of my career 🤯🥹🙏🏾

(which I was like “holy shit” when I walked out 🤣)

I’m so grateful and humbled by this.

I never take it for granted and “coming home” will always be sacred to me.

Thank you my guy PatMac, the talented Austin Theory,

@wwe

family backstage, Team Rock behind the scenes – everyone who joined us to go ALL IN.

But most importantly, thank you with all my love, gratitude and respect, to THE PEOPLE.

Our connection is real.

Electrifying.

~ people’s champ ✊🏾