The Rock Still Blown Away by Fan Reaction for WWE SmackDown Return

September 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown The Rock Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a huge return to WWE SmackDown last Friday, taking out Austin Theory. Earlier today, The Rock posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting on the moment and how he’s still blown away by the reaction of the fans. He wrote the following:

I was – I’m still – completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on SMACKDOWN.

My appearance was a 💯 surprise to everyone and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong.

Top 5 loudest crowd reaction of my career 🤯🥹🙏🏾
(which I was like “holy shit” when I walked out 🤣)

I’m so grateful and humbled by this.
I never take it for granted and “coming home” will always be sacred to me.

Thank you my guy PatMac, the talented Austin Theory,
@wwe
family backstage, Team Rock behind the scenes – everyone who joined us to go ALL IN.

But most importantly, thank you with all my love, gratitude and respect, to THE PEOPLE.

Our connection is real.
Electrifying.

~ people’s champ ✊🏾

As previously reported, The Rock revealed on ESPN’S College GameDay before appearing on SmackDown that a WrestleMania 39 match with Roman Reigns was in the works at one point. He also said he was open to appearing at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

