The Rock Busts Himself Open Working Out (Video)

We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes – it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense. Threw around my 50lb chains ⛓ for a drop set – I got lumped up and need stitches 😂🧵 Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later – rules of the house. And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce🩸🤣😈💪🏾 Have a productive week, my friends – keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF. #teamchaingang #blamoanhotsauce