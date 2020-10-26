wrestling / News

The Rock Busts Himself Open Working Out (Video)

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Rock went a bit too hard in the gym today, busting himself open during a workout. The Great One posted to Instagram noting that he managed to hit himself with his 50-pound chains while working out. You can see the video below, along with the caption:

“We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes – it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense. Threw around my 50lb chains for a drop set – I got lumped up and need stitches Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later – rules of the house. And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot SauceHave a productive week, my friends – keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF”

