The Rock Buys Toys For Every Kid Shopping At FAO Schwarz

The Rock might have to change his name to Santa Claus after his latest gesture. In a post on Instagram, Rock revealed that he purchased every kid’s toy at FAO Schwarz recently, no matter what they had or how many.

He wrote: “You know I love to do crazy cool shit for people, because it keeps me from going insane. @FaoSchwarz I love you and thank you for letting this big kid never grow up!! When I was a little boy, my old man would wrestle in New York City once a month at Madison Square Garden — and every month I would dream about going to FAO Schwarz to buy a toy. Finally, my mom took me to FAO back in 1983 and I bought ONE TOY for $13 bucks (a magic set) and walked around that magical toy utopia thinking “oh my god this place is HEAVEN”. And years later, I just had to come back to NYC & visit FAO and buy every single kid’s toys . Didn’t care how many toys they had or what they wanted. I’ll take care of it all and it was awesome. Later that night at dinner, I got the bill 💸 for everyone’s toys and thought holy shit I think I just purchased the entire FAO Schwarz company. Seriously, seeing all those kids’ faces light up with joy made this one of the BEST DAYS EVER!! Merry Christmas everyone, enjoy your toys and thanks again to FAO for being so gracious in the Christmas spirit and letting this big kid be just that— a big kid.”