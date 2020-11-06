The Rock Calls Chris Jericho ‘One of the Greats’ While Recalling 2001 Match

Today marks 19 years after The Rock and Chris Jericho locked up on Raw, and the Great One posted to social media to reflect on it. Rock posted to his Instagram to recall the November 5th, 2001 match with Jericho, which saw Rock pick up the win to capture the WWE Championship.

Rock posted:

“Cool wrestling history on this day in 2001

I became 8X @wwe heavyweight champ – wrestling one of the all time greats, @chrisjerichofozzy.

Chris and I had phenomenal matches all around the world (including one electrifying night in JAPAN and one unforgettable night in HAWAII). Thank you for “the honors”, my brother.

Proudly cut my teeth and made my bones in the wild world of pro wrestling – learned some great, invaluable lessons I apply today for success in my business.

And life

#peopleschamp4L”