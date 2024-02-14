wrestling / News

The Rock Says Cody Rhodes ‘Found Out’ and Has ‘No Idea What’s Coming’

February 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns The Rock WrestleMania XL Kickoff Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Instagram, The Rock took a shot at Cody Rhodes and his ‘crybaby’ fans, and said that none of them have any idea ‘what’s coming.’ Rock, along with Roman Reigns, will appear on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

He wrote: “Hear the rumble
Hear the rumble
Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle

You fucked around and found out quick, didn’t you boy?

You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what’s coming.

The world’s on notice.

~ People’s Champ + Tribal Chief

