The Rock Says Cody Rhodes ‘Found Out’ and Has ‘No Idea What’s Coming’

In a post on Instagram, The Rock took a shot at Cody Rhodes and his ‘crybaby’ fans, and said that none of them have any idea ‘what’s coming.’ Rock, along with Roman Reigns, will appear on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

He wrote: “Hear the rumble

Hear the rumble

Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle

You fucked around and found out quick, didn’t you boy?

You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what’s coming.

The world’s on notice.

~ People’s Champ + Tribal Chief”