The Rock Comments on Cutout Of Him Appearing On Camera at NFL Game

The Rock made note of his likeness appearing at an NFL game tonight and posted to social media to react. During Thursday night’s NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs, there was a cutout of him in the stands alongside that of Queen Elizabeth II. The Sunday Night Football Twitter account made note of it and tagged the Great One, who responded as you can see below:

“Man it was good to watch football tonight. Defending champs looked great, all players kicked ass, that 17,000 made some noise 👏🏾 and my unique relationship with the Queen was revealed 🤣

Welcome back @NFL, coaches and especially, the players. ✊🏾🥃 🏈”