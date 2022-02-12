wrestling / News

The Rock Comments On Narrating WWE’s Black History Month Tribute To His Father

February 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games Image Credit: NBC

The Rock narrated tonight’s WWE Smackdown video paying tribute to his father Rocky Johnson for Black History Month, and he took to Twitter to comment on it. The Great One narrated the video that aired on tonight’s show, and he posted to his account to share how emotional it was for him.

He wrote:

“This one makes me emotional, but man I’m smiling with goosebumps of gratitude, mana and pride. My dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson was a trailblazer and became the first black @wwe tag team champions w/Tony Atlas. Thank you dad. I will forever be proud of who and what I am. I love u”

