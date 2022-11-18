The Rock Comments On 26th Anniversary of WWE Debut

In a post on Twitter yesterday, The Rock spoke about having his first WWE match 26 years ago at the 1996 Survivor Series. The event happened at Madison Square Garden in New York.

He wrote: “Wow 26yrs ago. What a fateful night in Madison Square Garden having my first ever wrestling match for @wwe. That big kid who was willing to be the hardest worker in the room would go on to only become famous for wearing a fanny pack. Seriously tho, what a grateful journey.”