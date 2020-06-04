wrestling / News
The Rock Comments On George Floyd Protests, Asks Where US Leadership Is
In a post on Instagram, The Rock finally spoke up about the recent protests over the killing of George Floyd, questioning where US leadership is during this time.
He wrote: “Where are you? Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word – we got this – and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun. #normalizeequality #blacklivesmatter”
