The Rock Comments On His Smackdown Appearance, Praises Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin

October 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Smackdown

The Rock made his return to WWE on Friday Night Smackdown, sharing the ring with Becky Lynch, where the two insulted and attacked Baron Corbin. In several posts on Instagram, Rock spoke about his appearance before praising both Lynch and Corbin. He wrote:

