The Rock Comments On His Smackdown Appearance, Praises Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin
The Rock made his return to WWE on Friday Night Smackdown, sharing the ring with Becky Lynch, where the two insulted and attacked Baron Corbin. In several posts on Instagram, Rock spoke about his appearance before praising both Lynch and Corbin. He wrote:
There’s no place like home. Proud of my 3rd generation wrestling roots. Grateful for my electric, wild and goose bumpy connection with the people. And I don’t goose easy 😉 Love you my @wwe universe family. My honor to forever be the one and only, People’s Champion. #historymade #smackdown #fox #peopleschamp✊🏾
This Rock Bottom crash landing is gonna knock the hell outta ya, but it’s just pain. Eventually, it goes away 💀 Huge thank you to this stud @baroncorbinwwe. Thanks for the action and letting me throw around all 6’8 300lbs of you. You gotta lot of talent and potential as we discussed. Keep working hard to hone your craft, always entertain the fans and when it’s time to be a bad MF’er. Be a bad MF’er. And tell @wwe props to always make sure you have more than one crown 👑😂 #peopleschamp #kingcorbin #smackdown #rockbottom #paneraitime
The People’s Champ and The Man of the People. Big shout to my dance partner and the man, herself @beckylynchwwe for takin’ care of business with me and delivering Smackdown’s highest rated segment of the entire show. You need me, you know how to find me. I’ll do the same. 👋🏾👋🏾👊🏾 Onward and see ya down the road. #chemistry
