The Rock Comments On ‘Incredible’ Return of XFL

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
XFL New Logo 2020 Image Credit: XFL, Redbird Capital

The XFL returned over the weekend, the first season since it was acquired by several new investors, including The Rock. Rock took to social media to talk about the ‘incredible’ first week.

He wrote: “By the grace of blessings, life has come full circle. An incredible weekend for our XFL opening!! Atmosphere was electric at every stadium. Humbling experience all weekend, that I will never forget.

