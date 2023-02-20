wrestling / News
The Rock Comments On ‘Incredible’ Return of XFL
February 20, 2023 | Posted by
The XFL returned over the weekend, the first season since it was acquired by several new investors, including The Rock. Rock took to social media to talk about the ‘incredible’ first week.
He wrote: “By the grace of blessings, life has come full circle. An incredible weekend for our XFL opening!! Atmosphere was electric at every stadium. Humbling experience all weekend, that I will never forget.”
