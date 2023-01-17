The Rock Comments on Potential WWE Sale

– As noted earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on CNBC today to promote his ZOA Energy Drink brand. During the interview, he was asked about reported WWE sale that appears to be in the works. You can view a clip and some highlights of The Rock’s comments below:

The Rock on a potential sale of WWE: “Well, I can tell you this, I can tell you that it’s an exciting brand. It’s a brand that I’ve been fortunate enough to have tremendous success in over the decades. And also for your viewers here in the business world, who may not know, the lineage goes way back, multi-generational with the WWE. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. in the ’70s. My dad wrestled for Vince McMahon in the ’80s, and then I came along with my bad haircut and fanny pack, and I continued to wrestle for Vince too as well. So, we’ve seen tremendous success over the years. I think it’s a very attractive company, and I’m excited, and I wish Vince [McMahon] and that company all the best.”

On if he can see Vince McMahon separating himself from WWE: “I think with the world of professional wrestling and the world of WWE, it’s so unique. The fanbase is very large and very passionate, and there’s nothing like the WWE. So, I think with the new owners, if there are new owners, and acquirers that are going to come in, I think they have to share that same passion that Vince has for the company and for the world of pro wrestling, which isn’t always easy to do. As you guys know, with a company like this, it’s been so incredibly successful over the years, a sale and acquisition could be very complicated, but there’s that unique added anchor to this I believe to this that Vince feels where you gotta find the right buyer who still has that passion and love for this very unique world.”

