The Rock Comments On Return Season For XFL, Thanks Fans For Support

In a post on Instagram, The Rock spoke about the success of the return season of the XFL, which was the first under new management. Rock and Dany Garcia, along with Redbird Capital, bought the league in 2020.

He wrote: “We did it 🏆 🎊 🤯 🏈

We launched an entire professional football league and crowned a

NEW XFL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM!!

Massive congratulations to our @xflrenegades and head coach @coachbobstoops & staff on their championship season.

From the call I received back in 2020 from our visionary XFL Chairwoman @danygarciaco saying “I want us to buy the XFL” all the way to this past weekend as we proudly presented our XFL Championship trophy.

Very surreal.

A testament to the relentless hard work we put in to passionately create “The League of Opportunity”

THANK YOU to our entire @XFL organization and THANK YOU to our hyped and loyal XFL FANS across our country.

We are all building this league – TOGETHER.

~ XFL ownership

DJ

@DanyGarciaCo

Gerry Cardinale

@DisneyStudios

@ESPN”