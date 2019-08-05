wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Comments On Success of Hobbs & Shaw, New Episode of WWE Day Of Debuts Tonight, Matt Hardy Is At A Flea Market
August 5, 2019 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, The Rock commented on the box office success of Hobbs & Shaw, which debuted at #1 at the box office this past weekend with $60 million. You can see our full box office report here.
Thanks everyone for making @HobbsAndShaw the #1 movie around the world. See it on an @IMAX if you can – it’s an amazing experience. Enjoy! https://t.co/2VUQtrvavB
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 5, 2019
– An episode of WWE digital series “WWE Day Of” will debut on the WWE Network tonight after RAW.
– Matt Hardy has posted a new “You Don’t Understand” video that takes place at a flea market.
