wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Comments On Success of Hobbs & Shaw, New Episode of WWE Day Of Debuts Tonight, Matt Hardy Is At A Flea Market

August 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw

– In a post on Twitter, The Rock commented on the box office success of Hobbs & Shaw, which debuted at #1 at the box office this past weekend with $60 million. You can see our full box office report here.

– An episode of WWE digital series “WWE Day Of” will debut on the WWE Network tonight after RAW.

– Matt Hardy has posted a new “You Don’t Understand” video that takes place at a flea market.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Hardy, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading