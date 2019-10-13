wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Comments On The End of Ballers, Matt Hardy Deals With Internet Troll
– As we’ve previously reported, HBO recently announced that the fifth season of Ballers would be its last. In a post on Twitter, The Rock commented on the series reaching its end, as the last ever episode will air tomorrow.
He wrote: “I’ve played a few characters over the years that have been anchored deep in my DNA so it’s as if I’m just being myself. I’ve had a helluva time playing this man. Thank you all for this amazing 5yr run. Last episode ever of @BallersHBO airs tomorrow night on @HBO.”
I’ve played a few characters over the years that have been anchored deep in my DNA so it’s as if I’m just being myself. I’ve had a helluva time playing this man. Thank you all for this amazing 5yr run. Last episode ever of @BallersHBO airs tomorrow night on @HBO. @SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/Gzxgw2zNNL
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 12, 2019
– Matt Hardy recently was targeted by an internet troll who decided they were going to target his kids as well. He wrote:
Here’s a textbook example of why the Twitter community can’t always have nice things. Pitiful lil’ sweetpea @PunxStarstruck thinks it’s ok to make innocent children their "next target" publicly on @Twitter. Seems to be time to report & revoke their Twitter licenses. https://t.co/B4vd0L5uKr
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 12, 2019
