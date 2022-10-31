wrestling / News
The Rock Comments On Week Two Success of Black Adam
As previously reported, Black Adam was on top of the box office for a second week, earning $27 million this past weekend. It is expected to be #1 next weekend as well. In a post on Twitter, The Rock spoke about the film’s continued success.
He wrote: “Thank you everyone! #BlackAdam #1 movie in the world for the second weekend in a row. Strong numbers considering Teth Adam was a little known DC character (to the masses) as well as Justice Society. All 5 superheroes never existed on the big screen until now. #NewEra”
