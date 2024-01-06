The Rock Comments On Reaction To His Appearance On WWE Raw

The Rock is still feeling the buzz from his WWE Raw appearance, and he took to social media to weigh in on the reaction to his appearance. As reported on Monday, the Great One made his return and mocked Jinder Mahal before laying him out and making a reference to Roman Reigns. Rock got a massive crowd reaction, and he posted to twitter on Friday to comment on the pop.

Rock wrote:

“25+ years of sacred connection with the people that I’ll forever honor. This eruption at the end just hit different. I’ve experienced some very loud crowd pops, but this was different. Layers. Chills. ~ people’s champ”