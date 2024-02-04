– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared another post on Instagram earlier hyping up his confrontation with Roman Reigns last Friday on WWE SmackDown, likely leading into an eventual matchup at WrestleMania 40. The Instagram post featured some of the reactions to his surprise appearance on SmackDown during the segment with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

The former WWE Champion wrote in the caption, “This is gonna be so much fun. Long game.” As noted, The Rock and Reigns are scheduled for a WrestleMania XL Kickoff event on Thursday, February 8 in Las Vegas. It’s expected that WWE will officially announce The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at the event.