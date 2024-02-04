wrestling / News

The Rock Comments on Roman Reigns Matchup, Mentions ‘Long Game’

February 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared another post on Instagram earlier hyping up his confrontation with Roman Reigns last Friday on WWE SmackDown, likely leading into an eventual matchup at WrestleMania 40. The Instagram post featured some of the reactions to his surprise appearance on SmackDown during the segment with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

The former WWE Champion wrote in the caption, “This is gonna be so much fun. Long game.” As noted, The Rock and Reigns are scheduled for a WrestleMania XL Kickoff event on Thursday, February 8 in Las Vegas. It’s expected that WWE will officially announce The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at the event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Wrestlemania 40, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading