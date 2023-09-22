wrestling / News

The Rock Comments on WWE Releases, Says He’ll Always Support Dolph Ziggler

September 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games Image Credit: NBC

The Rock took to Twitter on Thursday evening to react to the WWE releases, and specifically praised Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler was among those released from the company on Thursday, and Rock took to his account to comment on the news, writing:

“Just seeing all these releases now.

These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like @HEELZiggler.

What a decorated @WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone) does next… #onward”

