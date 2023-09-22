The Rock Comments on WWE Releases, Says He’ll Always Support Dolph Ziggler

The Rock took to Twitter on Thursday evening to react to the WWE releases, and specifically praised Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler was among those released from the company on Thursday, and Rock took to his account to comment on the news, writing:

“Just seeing all these releases now.

These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like @HEELZiggler.

What a decorated @WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone) does next… #onward”