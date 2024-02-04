The Rock Comments On WWE Smackdown Segment, Alludes To Negative Reaction

The Rock took to social media to comment on his segment with Roman Reigns on Smackdown. As you know, Rock appeared on Friday’s show for a staredown with Roman Reigns after Cody Rhodes said on Smackdown that he would not be facing Reigns at WrestleMania after talking to Rock. While WWE has not announced Rock vs. Reigns for WrestleMania, all signs are obviously pointing that direction with the two set for a face off at a WrestleMania press event this week.

Rock took to his Instagram account to share a clip of the Smackdown segment, and captioned it:

“FEEL the mana

So f#%king blown away by this insane energy from the People. Undeniable – and one of the loudest ovations I’ve ever experienced in my career.

Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, thank you WWE, thank you to the man himself, Cody Rhodes – and most importantly, thank you to the People. Our connection is unbreakable and our bond is ELECTRIC. ~ People’s Champ ps, tough skin, love the passion”

He also posted to Twitter, writing:

“There’s a word for this explosive, insane reaction – undeniable. No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between the People’s Champ and the People can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, we made magical history in the “magic city”. Thank you WWE and thank you Cody for the love and the house (dream & soulman). Roman, there’s only one head of the table. I’ll see you in Vegas…Uso.”