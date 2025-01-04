– In a post on Instagram yesterday, The Final Boss, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed he will be a presenter at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5. They will be held in Beverly Hills, California one night before the WWE Raw on Netflix debut in Inglewood.

WWE has yet to announce or advertise The Rock for Raw’s Netflix debut, but it’s been heavily rumored he’s expected to be there. The event is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome. It will stream live on Netflix.

The Golden Globes are scheduled for Sunday, January 5 at 8:00 pm EST on CBS and Paramount+.