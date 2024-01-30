The Rock Confirms Talks With WWE About Facing Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

Talk among fans regarding a potential Rock vs. Roman Reigns match began once The Rock’s dropped the Head of the Table line earlier this month on an episode of Raw, a moniker carried by Reigns, during WWE Raw Day One.

The Rock made headlines again by joining the TKO Board of Directors. While speaking with Will Cain of Fox News (per Fightful), The Rock was asked about the potential match at WrestleMania 40.

“We’re talking about that right now. I like to consider myself a long-gamer and a builder. The idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly and I mean this respectfully of all the WrestleManias before…with all the success and build up of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all-time. Short answer and long answer is we’re figuring it out.”

Cody Rhodes is expected to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Mania.