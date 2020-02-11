wrestling / News
The Rock Congratulates Daughter on WWE Signing, Tells Her to Live Her Dream
– As previously reported, Simone Johnson, the daughter of former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has signed with WWE. The Rock himself shared his thoughts on the signing on his Instagram account, which you can see below.
“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work. #humblehungry #hardestworkersintheroom #4thgeneration”
