wrestling / News
The Rock Cuts a Hype Promo to Introduce the Super Bowl (Video)
February 2, 2020 | Posted by
– The Rock was in classic WWE promo mode as he opened up the Super Bowl with a video hyping up the two teams. You can see the video below which had the Great One busting out most of his classic lines in building up the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs:
IT'S TIME. 🔥
Super Bowl LIV starts now on FOX! pic.twitter.com/NEYuWJU1YW
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020
