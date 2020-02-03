wrestling / News

The Rock Cuts a Hype Promo to Introduce the Super Bowl (Video)

February 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson WrestleMania 32 Second Elias

– The Rock was in classic WWE promo mode as he opened up the Super Bowl with a video hyping up the two teams. You can see the video below which had the Great One busting out most of his classic lines in building up the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs:

