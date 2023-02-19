wrestling / News

The Rock Cuts A Promo Before Today’s XFL Game on ABC

February 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CinemaCon - Warner Bros. Presentation - The Rock Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: Eric Charbonnneau/Warner Bros.

The XFL returned once again and had the first game of the season today on ABC, with the Rock cutting a promo beforehand. The Rock is part of a group of owners for the new XFL. He took to the field to deliver his speech before the game between the Arlington Renegades and the Vegas Vipers.

