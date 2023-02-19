wrestling / News
The Rock Cuts A Promo Before Today’s XFL Game on ABC
February 18, 2023 | Posted by
The XFL returned once again and had the first game of the season today on ABC, with the Rock cutting a promo beforehand. The Rock is part of a group of owners for the new XFL. He took to the field to deliver his speech before the game between the Arlington Renegades and the Vegas Vipers.
