The Rock Dances With His Mother for Her Birthday

– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a video from the birthday celebration for his mother, Ata Johnson, showing his mother dancing the traditional Samoan dance the Taualuga, and The Rock also joins in. You can view that video he shared below. He wrote the following in the caption:

“Happy Birthday “Mama Rock” @atajohnson. We had a beautiful birthday celebrating my mom as she was surrounded by love, appreciation and blessings. Here she’s beautifully dancing our Samoan “Taualuga” which is our cultures traditional and highly respected dance.

Customary to throw money as I did at my mom – and my dance, “Aiuli” is a sign of respect and pride – and then stand back let her be the main focus and attention. (we let our youngest daughter throw fake money). I often use the word MANA when describing energy and emotions

This is mana. You feel it. Happy Birthday Mom. We love you and we’re so grateful you were born. Cheeeehooo!!!”