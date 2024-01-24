The Rock Once Again Denies Any Plans To Run For President

In an interview with Fox News (via Fightful), The Rock once again said he had no plans of ever running for President, in spite of multiple parties approaching him to do so. Rock recently returned to WWE and joined TKO’s Board of Directors.

He said: “I’m honored. I’m not a politician, never had the intentions to be a politician. As all this continues to take shape and form, and I get it, especially ramping up into this year in particular with an election year. I actually got approached by both parties. One after the other. I said, then, as I say now, ‘I’m honored, thank you. The most important thing I’m doing now is being a daddy to my little girls.’ I like school drop offs and I like pick ups. I like that and I know if I were to ever go down that road, which I have no intention to, all that goes away, and I don’t want that to go away.”