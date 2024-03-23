– As previously reported, it’s rumored by The Wrestling Observer that there are frustrations within the WWE roster over Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson using edgier language and curse words in his promos on TV and social media, viewing it as a double standard for the company. The former WWE Champion has since taken to social media to deny the details of the story.

The Rock wrote on his X account yesterday, “This story is complete horses***.” As previously noted, The Rock did write on his Instagram last week, “Networks and ‘standards & practices’ have issues with my language, but I’d rather be real than not.”

It should be noted that the frustration appears to come from WWE sending out a company memo about WWE being a TV-PG product and what language not to use on TV and social media, which doesn’t appear to apply to The Rock. Additionally, the post The Rock is quoting appears to be misquoting The Wrestling Observer’s earlier report, which indicates that the wrestlers on the WWE roster, and not TKO officials, are the ones who think The Rock should be setting the example as a member of the TKO Board of Directors.

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock will return to the ring on Night 1, teaming with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The match is scheduled for Saturday, April 6. It will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The two-day event will be broadcast live on Peacock.