The Rock Details His Training Process For In-Ring WWE Return

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (per Wrestling Inc), The Rock discussed preparing to return to the squared circle for a match at WWE WrestleMania this April for a match.

On the preparation: “In the world of pro wrestling, I haven’t done that in a very long time. So, when I do go back to the ring at WrestleMania, the most important thing is the training camp, which I have already started. I have multiple rings set up over in Hawaii, I have a ring set up on the west coast, and we’re full on in camp.”

On taking bumps: “I was very lucky in my career in that I was somewhat of a ring general and knowing the ring and where to go and where to be at certain times. But the training camp part of it is hard. You could work out on the weights, all the stuff that you want to do, but until you go back in the ring and you take those falls, those slams, those suplexes, stuff like that, there’s nothing like it.”