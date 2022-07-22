The Rock Does Tortilla Challenge With Kevin Hart

Cody Rhodes wasn’t the only wrestling luminary to get slapped in the face with a tortilla this week, as The Rock underwent the viral challenge as well. As reported on Wednesday, Rhodes took the Tortilla Challenge with a reported on the red carpet of the ESPY Awards. The challenge sees two people compete slapping each other with a soft tortilla, usually with water in their mouths to see who can make the other spit the water out first. (The internet is a silly place, folks.)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart did the challenge while promoting their new film DC League of Super-Pets, and you can see the video of the challenge as posted by Rock below: