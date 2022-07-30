wrestling / News

The Rock & Dolph Ziggler Appear in Video Messages at The Roast of Ric Flair

The Roast of Ric Flair - Starrcast V Image Credit: Starrcast

PWInsider reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dolph Ziggler provided video messages for The Roast of Ric Flair from last night. You can see a photo of The Rock’s message from the show that Conrad Thompson shared on Twitter, along with some other Twitter clips of Rock and Ziggler’s messages from the event, below.

The show streamed live on FITE TV last night. Replays are also available.

