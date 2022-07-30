wrestling / News
The Rock & Dolph Ziggler Appear in Video Messages at The Roast of Ric Flair
– PWInsider reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dolph Ziggler provided video messages for The Roast of Ric Flair from last night. You can see a photo of The Rock’s message from the show that Conrad Thompson shared on Twitter, along with some other Twitter clips of Rock and Ziggler’s messages from the event, below.
The show streamed live on FITE TV last night. Replays are also available.
Missed the Roast of Ric Flair? Catch it anytime on-demand. https://t.co/JiYfk90DEa#Starrcast #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/OsAmPllJ3f
— Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) July 30, 2022
Many thanks to former World Heavyweight Champion & one of the greatest performers of today, @HEELZiggler, for the message to @RicFlairNatrBoy during the #FlairRoast at #STARRCASTV!
📺: https://t.co/VTjob38HHy pic.twitter.com/8lRqlWuBdf
— #StarrcastV (@StarrcastEvents) July 30, 2022
@TheRock showed up on the #RoastOfRicFlair… Wow! Moving. Thank you Rock. Thank you Ric! #starrcast pic.twitter.com/TpMJWIpgxW
— “Mr. International” Cyrus Fees 🎤🌎 (@cyrustheshow) July 30, 2022
