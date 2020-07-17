The Rock Co-Signs Dolph Ziggler Winning WWE Title, Drew McIntyre Responds

Ahead of this Sunday’s The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules where Dolph Ziggler will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, WWE posted a photo of Ziggler with the WWE Title to their Instagram page, along with the caption, “A glimpse into the future? @heelziggler 🤔”

The Rock responded in the comments (h/t WrestlingInc), endorsing the idea of Ziggler as champion.

“I’d co-sign this decision [one-hundred percent]. Talented dude and always has a spark in his presentations.”

McIntyre then responded to The Rock’s comment: “It doesn’t matter what you think.”