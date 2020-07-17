wrestling / News
The Rock Co-Signs Dolph Ziggler Winning WWE Title, Drew McIntyre Responds
July 17, 2020 | Posted by
Ahead of this Sunday’s The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules where Dolph Ziggler will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, WWE posted a photo of Ziggler with the WWE Title to their Instagram page, along with the caption, “A glimpse into the future? @heelziggler 🤔”
The Rock responded in the comments (h/t WrestlingInc), endorsing the idea of Ziggler as champion.
“I’d co-sign this decision [one-hundred percent]. Talented dude and always has a spark in his presentations.”
McIntyre then responded to The Rock’s comment: “It doesn’t matter what you think.”
More Trending Stories
- Beth Phoenix Was Frustrated When She Retired, Didn’t Think She Made A Difference in the Women’s Division
- Big E. Felt Like New Day Was His Last Chance in WWE, Talks Mike Notarile’s Importance In Getting Them On TV
- Booker T on Why Adam Cole Should Stay in NXT A Bit Longer, Says He’s a Shawn Michaels-Level Talent
- Liv Morgan Recalls Last Live Event She Attended Before Joining WWE