The Rock Enjoying a Cheat Meal, Maryse, Andrade, Torrie Wilson, More Top WWE Instagram Photos

– WWE.com released the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for this week. Interestingly, Andrade still made the gallery this week, after news surfaced of him requesting his WWE release and his removing references to WWE on his social media accounts. This week’s picks also included The Hurt Business looking stylish, Torrie Wilson, Maryse, Kelly Kelly (aka Barbie Blank), The Rock enjoying a tasty cheat meal of burgers and fries, Nia Jax, Ricochet, and more. You can check out some of those photos of The Rock and more below.