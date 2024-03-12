The Rock Says He’s Enjoying Being a Heel Again On WWE TV

The Rock says he’s reveling in being a heel again on WWE television. The People’s Champion has allied himself with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, and he spoke on Jimmy Kimmel Live about returning to WWE TV and playing a bad guy again.

“It’s the best to go back to WWE in this ‘Rock 10.0’ version where I can become a heel and say the things that people want to say,” Rock said (per Fightful). “I went in, ‘It’s the number one city, you cactus-loving crackheads.’ I also said, ‘every woman in here wants to go one-on-one with The Rock,’ and all the women go crazy. ‘Now settle down you crackhead Karens,’ and they all cheered again.”

Rock will team with Reigns against Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at night one of WrestleMania 40.